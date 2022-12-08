CEEK VR Market Capitalization Tops $76.39 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $76.39 million and $13.49 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0948 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010998 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036531 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00047774 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005879 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021239 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00238530 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003745 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09554715 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $10,026,410.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

