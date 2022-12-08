CEEK VR Trading 1.4% Higher This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0952 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $76.72 million and approximately $12.88 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010620 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035836 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00047777 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020865 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00241274 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003682 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09554715 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $10,026,410.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

