Celo Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $43.64 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $43.64 million and approximately $401,337.59 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005815 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,672,112 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

