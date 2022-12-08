CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Now Covered by Redburn Partners

Analysts at Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price target on the construction company’s stock. Redburn Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

CEMEX Trading Down 0.9 %

CX opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.93.

Institutional Trading of CEMEX

About CEMEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1,870.8% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading

