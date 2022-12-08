CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Now Covered by Redburn Partners

Analysts at Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price target on the construction company’s stock. Redburn Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.
CEMEX Trading Down 0.9 %
CX opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.93.
Institutional Trading of CEMEX
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMEX (CX)
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.