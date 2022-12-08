Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Pavadi Capital LLC

Pavadi Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,894 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises about 8.1% of Pavadi Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pavadi Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Centene by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Centene by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Centene by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $87.35 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $73.15 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.14.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

