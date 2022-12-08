Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 502,303 Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 502,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Coty by 90.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 323.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Coty by 48.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.20, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

