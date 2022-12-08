Centiva Capital LP Grows Position in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC)

Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned about 1.75% of Focus Impact Acquisition worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth $73,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 27.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIAC opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

