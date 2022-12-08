Centiva Capital LP Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 901.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,979 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.99. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

