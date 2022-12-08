Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Up to $8.07

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.07, but opened at $8.40. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 5,898 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CENX shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.
The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.72.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 187,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
