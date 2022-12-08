Certified Advisory Corp Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $270.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $198.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.48. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

