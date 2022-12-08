Chartist Inc. CA Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Chartist Inc. CA reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 15.1% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Chartist Inc. CA owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $25,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance
IWB opened at $216.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.93. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $267.13.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.