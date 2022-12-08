Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.33.

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $168.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $97.85 and a one year high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.08%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

