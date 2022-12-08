Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CQP. Evercore ISI upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of CQP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,570. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,636 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

