Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Holdings Cut by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHK. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $95.87 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.80.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $3.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.46%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

