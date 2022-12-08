Chilton Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 21.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 27.8% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 51,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.40. The company had a trading volume of 187,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,014,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.32. The company has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average is $102.67.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.07.



The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

