Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $26.30 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.6% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $26,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.11.

TMO stock traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $564.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,187. The stock has a market cap of $221.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $523.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

