Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $9.47 Million Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 523,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,741 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $9,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,131,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 104,301 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 242,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 77,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALEX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.66. 2,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on ALEX. Piper Sandler lowered Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.