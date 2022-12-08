Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $14.01 Million in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 256,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,009,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Molson Coors Beverage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,624,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after acquiring an additional 312,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.6 %

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

TAP stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

