Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $14.07 Million in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 68,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,074,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in STERIS by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in STERIS by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $874,238,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE:STE traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,723. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,686.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.39.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.01. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,708.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.