Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 34,800 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $15,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.40. 5,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 171.71%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

