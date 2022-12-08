Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.04

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 110377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Churchill Capital Corp V Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

Get Churchill Capital Corp V alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp V

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dryden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dryden Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 60,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Churchill Capital Corp V

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.