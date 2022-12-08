Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $33,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 44,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 290,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITOT opened at $87.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.08 and a 200 day moving average of $87.07. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.44 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15.

