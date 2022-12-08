Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,021,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock opened at $206.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.06. The stock has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.21.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

