Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,847 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,694 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 10,143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,340,000 after buying an additional 3,022,682 shares in the last quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 517.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 39,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

