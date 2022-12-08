Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $2.26 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,090 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.87.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.62 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.