Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 255.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Broadcom by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 234,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,998,000 after acquiring an additional 38,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $518.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.04. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $678.24.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

