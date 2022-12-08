Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 255.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Broadcom by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 234,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,998,000 after acquiring an additional 38,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Stock Down 1.4 %
Broadcom stock opened at $518.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.04. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadcom (AVGO)
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.