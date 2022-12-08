Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.7% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 32,213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,807 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $640,957,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA opened at $347.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.70. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

