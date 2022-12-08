Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 1,565 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $2,552,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,476,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,281,652.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $2,552,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,476,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,281,652.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,385,425 shares of company stock valued at $109,111,174 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.19.

Shares of GS opened at $359.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.01. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

