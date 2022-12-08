CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.44

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.44 and traded as high as $27.34. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 73,665 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIR. StockNews.com raised CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CIRCOR International to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Institutional Trading of CIRCOR International

About CIRCOR International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 453.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.