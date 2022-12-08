CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.44

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.44 and traded as high as $27.34. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 73,665 shares.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIR. StockNews.com raised CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CIRCOR International to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.
