Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on December 30th

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Citizens Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Citizens Financial Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CZFS stock opened at $72.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $289.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Services will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. FMR LLC owned 0.52% of Citizens Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

