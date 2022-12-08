Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Bought by Patient Capital Management LLC

Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the period. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for 2.5% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Patient Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.19.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

