Clough Capital Partners L P Cuts Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Clough Capital Partners L P lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,690 shares during the quarter. Hologic comprises about 1.1% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Hologic were worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Hologic by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,684. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

