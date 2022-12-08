Clough Capital Partners L P Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Clough Capital Partners L P cut its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTG. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 46.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NTG traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.08. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,485. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $40.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.59.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

