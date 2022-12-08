Clough Capital Partners L P Invests $3.35 Million in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 390,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000. Clough Capital Partners L P owned 0.50% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 49,551.4% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 17,377,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,342,976 shares during the period. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $24,178,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $14,129,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 914.4% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,255 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 107.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,425,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 737,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

CLM traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,780. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $14.60.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.42%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading

