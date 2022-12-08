Clough Capital Partners L P Makes New $825,000 Investment in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 24.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 30,588 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 257.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $487,000.

CRF traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,841. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.29%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

