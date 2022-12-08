Clough Capital Partners L P Sells 74,900 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Clough Capital Partners L P lessened its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,900 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P owned 0.25% of Surgery Partners worth $6,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 19.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1,468.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 10.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 13.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 14.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

In other news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $99,600.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brent Turner bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $99,600.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Surgery Partners Trading Up 2.3 %

SGRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.54. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Stories

