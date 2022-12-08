CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives $223.00 Average PT from Analysts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

CME Group Stock Down 2.2 %

CME Group stock opened at $176.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group has a 1-year low of $166.58 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,805.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CME Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

