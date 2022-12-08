CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 0.2 %

CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

