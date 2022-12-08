Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 20,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 171,597 shares.The stock last traded at $66.85 and had previously closed at $67.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KOF shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $1.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth $1,878,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

