Coin98 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.73 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001321 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $48.66 million and $14.73 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.89 or 0.01715161 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00015615 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00028986 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036504 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000514 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.79 or 0.01761744 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

