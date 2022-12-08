Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke Acquires 8,704 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke purchased 8,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $374,707.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,996.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Tobias Lutke purchased 8,043 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $367,806.39.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Tobias Lutke acquired 8,974 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.35 per share, with a total value of $380,048.90.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tobias Lutke acquired 6,952 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $382,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Tobias Lutke acquired 6,495 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $353,977.50.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,585 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.99 per share, with a total value of $385,309.15.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.96 per share, with a total value of $373,168.08.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,349 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.90 per share, with a total value of $389,942.10.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,519 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $373,139.59.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,610 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.09 per share, with a total value of $387,594.90.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,941 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.29 per share, with a total value of $387,887.89.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,328,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,373,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $284.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.91.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 133.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

