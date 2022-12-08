CoinEx Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $274,423.47 (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $180.68 million and approximately $274,423.47 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token’s launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

