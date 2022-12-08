Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Invests $206,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,445 shares of company stock worth $9,243,591 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.92.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $217.91 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.