Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.15

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Colliers International Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Colliers International Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Colliers International Group to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $92.46 on Thursday. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.16 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIGI shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.86.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

