Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,709,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,549 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Comcast were worth $184,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,744,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $68,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Comcast by 3,683.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 260,532 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 253,645 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 729,115 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,610,000 after buying an additional 70,839 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Comcast by 9.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 71,681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.87.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $34.99. 225,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,380,572. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

