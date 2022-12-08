Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $65.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.93. Comerica has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

