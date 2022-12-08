Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Price Up 8%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.79. Approximately 67,064 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,808,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $495.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 109.1% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 66.1% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth $44,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.