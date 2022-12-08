Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69. 18,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,146,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SBS. TheStreet downgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 63,722 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 41,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 15,891 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

