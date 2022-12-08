Concentric Capital Strategies LP Invests $396,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 46.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 652.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,556,000 after purchasing an additional 422,280 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $352,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 1,225.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 69,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Generac by 140.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 301,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,330,000 after purchasing an additional 176,335 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $90.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.90 and a 1-year high of $377.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.82.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

