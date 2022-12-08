Concentric Capital Strategies LP Sells 10,300 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP cut its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,079,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,257 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 74.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,055,000 after buying an additional 613,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,484,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,463,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,494,000 after acquiring an additional 192,995 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average is $60.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $98.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.18.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

See Also

